ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public Sector Development Programme: Sindh govt releases Rs89bn in Q1FY22

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The release of funds in Sindh under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) stood at Rs89 billion in the first quarter of financial year 2021-22.

The release of funds came to 27 percent against the total allocation of Rs329 billion PSDP for the current fiscal.

However the utilization of funds against the releases in the first quarter of this fiscal was 33 percent as only Rs29 billion were utilized against the releases.

According to a summary of the provincial government, the release of amount and its utilization include provincial and district Annual Development Programmes and federal grants and foreign assistance for the development projects in Sindh.

The Sindh government’s PSDP of Rs.329 billion includes Rs222.5 billion for provincial ADP, Rs30 billion for district ADP, Rs71.16 billion for foreign project assistance and Rs5.36 billion of federal grants.

In provincial ADP, against the total allocation of Rs222.500 billion for the current fiscal, Rs53 billion were released, which is 27 percent of the total allocation. However the funds utilized against the releases came to Rs24.87 billion, which is 42 percent of the actual releases.

In district ADP, Rs10 billion were released against total allocation of Rs30 billion, which is 35 percent of the allocations and Rs1.1 billion were utilized, which is 11 percent of the releases.

In foreign project assistance head, Rs19 billion of the funds released against allocation of Rs71 billion, which is 27 percent and utilization of the funds came to Rs3.4 billion, which is 18 percent.

In federal grants, only Rs0.478 billion were released against the allocation of Rs5.36 billion in the first quarter and funds utilized were Rs0.311 billion in the quarter under review.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh govt ADP PSDP Public Sector Development Programme Annual Development Programmes

Comments

Comments are closed.

Public Sector Development Programme: Sindh govt releases Rs89bn in Q1FY22

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

Read more stories