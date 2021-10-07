Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
281,521,530 155,132,197 11,342,142,316 6,018,037,390
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 868,379,765 (1,490,894,237) (622,514,471)
Local Individuals 8,952,559,965 (8,910,375,280) 42,184,684
Local Corporates 4,621,834,412 (4,041,504,626) 580,329,787
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.