KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 281,521,530 155,132,197 11,342,142,316 6,018,037,390 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 868,379,765 (1,490,894,237) (622,514,471) Local Individuals 8,952,559,965 (8,910,375,280) 42,184,684 Local Corporates 4,621,834,412 (4,041,504,626) 580,329,787 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021