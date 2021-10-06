Bitcoin hits strongest level since May

Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May on Wednesday as bulls bid up the cryptocurrency after it breached the $50,000 mark in the previous session.

The world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value rose 4.6% to $53,859.6. It passed the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday on mounting institutional interest.

Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks

According to reports on Wednesday, Soros Fund management, owned by billionaire investor George Soros, confirmed at a Bloomberg summit that the fund is trading bitcoin. "We own some coins - not a lot," Dawn Fitzpatrick, the fund's chief executive, was quoted as saying.