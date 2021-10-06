President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) program today (Wednesday) to impart training in the said fields to the students, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will launch the pilot project in 50 government higher secondary schools.

Under the programme, training will be provided to Matric and FSc students. Students of grades 9 to 12 will be enrolled in the pilot programme and will be selected based on their ability and talent. The programme would be implemented across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the STEM programme will be a game-changer.

In his tweets, the minister said the project has been designed to convert 450 government schools into STEM schools because the country cannot change unless government schools are modernized.

He said after the initial 450 schools, more schools will follow this model.

Fawad said universities have been asked to adopt schools and improve the quality of science education at the school level.

Improved education quality

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said that the STEM initiative is an integral part of our education policy. "STEM education is one of the key parameters on which the quality of instructions between public and private schools differ," he stated.

Pakistan, he maintained, is improving this situation by introducing intensive amendments in the national curriculum to incorporate STEM subjects in a proper manner throughout a child’s academic journey.

"By integrating different tools i.e. robotics kits, IOT kits with science and math curriculum we shall ensure to improve the quality of learning of the students for STEM education," he mentioned.