ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.55%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.94%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
TELE 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.76%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,662 Decreased By ▼ -20.85 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,148 Decreased By ▼ -219.34 (-0.98%)
KSE100 44,522 Decreased By ▼ -144.79 (-0.32%)
KSE30 17,533 Decreased By ▼ -9.67 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira edges close to record low as dollar firms

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened beyond 8.9 against the dollar on Wednesday and neared the record low hit last week after an unexpected interest rate cut, which fueled concerns about monetary policy credibility.

The dollar was boosted by worries over surging energy prices and global inflation, and pending tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The lira stood at 8.9050 at 0645 GMT, off an earlier low of 8.9250, It was near the record marker of 8.9490 touched on Sept. 29 amid worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence on the central bank.

Turkish lira edges back from record closing low

The currency has weakened 16% to the dollar this year and 7% since early September, hit by dovish messages from Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu and a 100 basis-point rate which last week provided stimulus long sought by Erdogan.

The easing comes against a background of rising inflation, with annual consumer price rises hitting 19.58% in September, its highest in two-and-a-half years, according to data released on Monday.

Market attention is now focused on central bank investors' meetings scheduled on Thursday, with more clues sought on the outlook for interest rates.

Some banks have issued new forecasts in the wake of the latest rate cut, with Barclays and Standard Chartered predicting that the central bank will cut its policy rate to 15% by year-end from a current 18%.

Turkish lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira edges close to record low as dollar firms

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Prices of POL products likely to increase

Read more stories