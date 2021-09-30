ANL 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.45%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.55%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.33%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFBL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GGL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-6.3%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
JSCL 18.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
KEL 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.93%)
NETSOL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.33%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.75%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.87%)
TELE 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
TRG 158.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.15%)
UNITY 30.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Turkish lira edges back from record closing low

Reuters Updated 30 Sep 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early Thursday trade after hitting a record closing low of 8.9490 amid worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's influence on monetary policy after last week's unexpected interest rate cut.

The lira stood at 8.91 against the US currency at 0512 GMT. It has weakened nearly 17% so far this year.

The central bank lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% last Thursday, despite headline inflation of 19.25%. The bank will release the minutes of last week's meeting at 1100 GMT.

Turkish lira trades near record lows after last week's rate cut

The dollar hovered near a one-year high versus major peers on Thursday, following a two-day surge amid expectations for a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus from November and a possible interest rate hike in late 2022.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu was quoted as saying on Monday the reason for most of the lira's depreciation this month was statements by the Federal Reserve, adding there were no grounds for the currency to see further sharp falls.

