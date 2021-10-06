ANL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
BOP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
FFBL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.77%)
GGGL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.46%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
KAPCO 34.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.31%)
NETSOL 127.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
PACE 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.57%)
PAEL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
POWER 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.54%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TRG 156.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1%)
UNITY 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.33%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,677 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-0.11%)
BR30 22,278 Decreased By ▼ -89.56 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,657 Decreased By ▼ -9.13 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,581 Increased By ▲ 38.04 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks track Asian peers lower amid CEO Carrie Lam's policy address

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, in line with other Asian markets, largely unaffected by the first hour of the annual policy address from the financial hub's leader Carrie Lam.

** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.46% to 23,992.99 by the end of the morning session, while the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.9% to 8,438.84.

** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.55%.

Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

** In the early stages of a wide ranging speech, which is expected to take around two hours, Hong Kong chief executive officer Carrie Lam said the government would develop a new metropolitan area in northern Hong Kong and would strengthen national security education.

** Property stocks fell slightly more than the broader market. The blue chip property sub-index eased 0.9%, while the mainland index for the sector lost 1%.

** Chinese property manager Country Garden Services Holdings fell 4%, after it said on Monday a Fantasia Holdings unit failed to repay a 700 million yuan ($108 million) loan due on Oct. 4.

** Energy firms gained as oil prices continued to test multi-year highs. PetroChina surged 4.03%, Sinopec Corp advanced 3.57% and CNOOC gained 2.7%.

** Alibaba gained 2.37%, following reports that Daily Journal Corp chaired by Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett had increased its stake in the Chinese tech giant.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 0.83%, while the financial sector was up 0.12%.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks track Asian peers lower amid CEO Carrie Lam's policy address

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories