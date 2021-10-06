Hong Kong stocks track Asian peers lower amid CEO Carrie Lam's policy address

Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, in line with other Asian markets, largely unaffected by the first hour of the annual policy address from the financial hub's leader Carrie Lam.

** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.46% to 23,992.99 by the end of the morning session, while the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.9% to 8,438.84.

** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.55%.

** In the early stages of a wide ranging speech, which is expected to take around two hours, Hong Kong chief executive officer Carrie Lam said the government would develop a new metropolitan area in northern Hong Kong and would strengthen national security education.

** Property stocks fell slightly more than the broader market. The blue chip property sub-index eased 0.9%, while the mainland index for the sector lost 1%.

** Chinese property manager Country Garden Services Holdings fell 4%, after it said on Monday a Fantasia Holdings unit failed to repay a 700 million yuan ($108 million) loan due on Oct. 4.

** Energy firms gained as oil prices continued to test multi-year highs. PetroChina surged 4.03%, Sinopec Corp advanced 3.57% and CNOOC gained 2.7%.

** Alibaba gained 2.37%, following reports that Daily Journal Corp chaired by Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett had increased its stake in the Chinese tech giant.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 0.83%, while the financial sector was up 0.12%.