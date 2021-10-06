Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

ANL
19.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
ASC
14.50
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL
21.15
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
BOP
8.13
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO
7.93
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL
16.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
FFBL
22.70
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
FFL
15.25
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL
8.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.26 (-3.13%)
GGGL
18.87
Decreased By
▼ -0.28 (-1.46%)
GGL
38.99
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
HUMNL
5.94
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
JSCL
21.20
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
KAPCO
34.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
KEL
3.41
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL
2.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF
32.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.95 (-2.85%)
NETSOL
128.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
PACE
4.92
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-2.57%)
PAEL
27.90
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL
8.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
POWER
6.81
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL
17.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PTC
9.30
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK
1.50
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
44.98
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE
19.65
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TRG
157.25
Decreased By
▼ -1.08 (-0.68%)
UNITY
32.52
Increased By
▲ 0.71 (2.23%)
WTL
2.77
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-1.42%)
Comments