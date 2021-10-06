ANL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
BOP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
FFBL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.13%)
GGGL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.46%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.85%)
NETSOL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
PACE 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.57%)
PAEL 27.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
POWER 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TRG 157.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.68%)
UNITY 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.23%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -6.39 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -95.09 (-0.43%)
KSE100 44,660 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,586 Increased By ▲ 42.79 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

AFP 06 Oct 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened on a positive note Wednesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street, while investors continue to keep a troubled eye on developments in the China Evergrande crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.64 percent, or 155.05 points, to 24,259.20.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index

