PM steps up anti-stolen wealth drive

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, called for prioritising vaccine equity as well as debt relief, climate finance, and return of the stolen wealth to developing countries as part of the global economic recovery from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister was virtually addressing the World Leaders Summit Dialogue organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) during its on-going 15th Quadrennial Meeting, hosted by Barbados.

Recalling his campaign for debt relief, the prime minister advocated for debt relief until the end of the pandemic.

The prime minister reaffirmed the urgent need for mobilisation of and contribution by richer countries to climate finance in view of the vulnerability and existential challenges faced by the Small Island Developing Countries (SIDS) and other developing countries, including Pakistan.

Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

Reiterating his deep concern over the huge challenge of illicit flow of money – an annual amount of one trillion dollars- from developing countries to richer capitals and tax havens, the prime minister underscored the imperative of halting these outflows.

The prime minister once again emphasised implementation of the UN Secretary General’s FACTI Panel recommendations, enabling developing countries to more meaningfully alleviate poverty and human development.

The prime minister was invited to the Leaders Dialogue along with the presidents of Kenya, and Guyana, secretary general UNCTAD and heads of other UN agencies, under the theme of “Building a more prosperous development path: Matching the scale of the moment”.

The Quadrennial Conference, hosted virtually by Barbados from 4-7 October 2021, is taking place in the backdrop of unprecedented economic, public health and social effects, induced and exacerbated by Covid-19 pandemic.

