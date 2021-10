PM wants Sindh to release wheat to mills immediately

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday issued directives for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to ask the Sindh government to immediately release wheat to flour mills to bring down the commodity’s price in the province.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry through his official Twitter account said the provincial government has halted the release of 1.2 million tons of wheat, driving its rate up. He claimed that wheat is the costliest in Sindh as compared to other provinces, noting the provincial government did not procure the grain previously.