PAC drops discussion on Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had to drop discussion on Pandora Papers scam upon absence of chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). On Tuesday, the committee on monitoring and implementation pertaining to the the Revenue Division (FBR) met under Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The convener committee asked the FBR official, whether the FBR was investigating the scam. The official said that chairman FBR could respond to the question. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had unveiled Pandora Papers ,a major international research into the financial secrets held by high-profile individuals around the world. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to hold inquiries and investigations against the names that have been mentioned in the list.

