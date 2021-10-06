ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Editorials

Dengue and Covid-19: a double whammy

06 Oct 2021

EDITORIAL: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic another potentially fatal disease, dengue, is on the rise in different cities of Punjab. A vast majority of the cases are in Lahore. As more and more people test positive for the dengue virus, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has let it be known that cases of the infection would increase in the next few weeks, and appealed to the people to remain vigilant about dengue breeding spots in their surroundings. It is important, indeed, to better inform the people about this lurking danger so they take necessary precautionary measures. But the key responsibility to take effective steps falls squarely on the governmental shoulders. So far, the authorities concerned have little to claim by way of a serious, concerted effort.

Dengue is no stranger to this country, particularly the province of Punjab. Nor unknown are measures necessary for its control. It may be recalled that when PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was last chief minister of the province, dengue had struck with a menacing intensity. After consultations with experts in some other countries which had successfully defeated dengue, he implemented several SOPs and achieved the desired results. The present government could have benefited from that example at the first hint of the return of the dengue mosquito. Unfortunately, it waited for far too long. Only a few days ago, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued instructions for mobilisation of the field teams for anti-dengue sprays in public and private places; draining out stagnant water, especially from shops selling tyres (which tend to collect water having dengue mosquitoes and their larvae); and carrying out street fumigations. This should be an annual exercise during the dengue season for as long as it takes to achieve the objective pursued. Other provinces also need to do that, considering that Pakistan has been experiencing dengue outbreaks for the last at least two decades with an increasing incidence of the affliction each time. Over 6,000 cases were reported across the country in 2005, more than 48,000 in 2011, and some 50,000 in 2019. Scores of those afflicted by it lost their lives in those years.

On its own, dengue is lethal enough. Further creating complications on the public health scene, according to experts, is the parallel spread of typhoid and Covid-19. As explained by Dr Javed Akram, a member of the Scientific Task Force on Covid-19 and Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, dengue and typhoid show similar symptoms due to which a number of physicians are prescribing all medicines at the same time. This could lead, he warns, to emergence of multiple drug resistant (MDR) viruses or bacteria, and hence must be avoided. The issue being as serious as it is, the various bodies of medical practitioners need to take notice of this unprofessional approach and do something about it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Yasmin Rashid Covid19 Vaccine COVID19 cases dengue virus dengue cases

