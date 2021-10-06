Pandora Papers: Clarification by NBP President and CEO Usmani

KARACHI: President & CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Arif Usmani on Monday clarified that while he returned Pakistan after serving 26 years abroad, he declared the existence of "SASA Partners Inc BVI" to all relevant authorities.

The name of Arif Usmani, President NBP, has appeared in the list published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) under 'Pandora Papers' as one of the Pakistanis' who owns off-shore companies.

In this regard Arif Usmani has clarified that as part of his submissions to the FBR as a returning Pakistani, he declared the existence of "SASA Partners Inc BVI" to all relevant authorities as per applicable laws. Usmani said he had served for over 26 years abroad during which time the assets were acquired and no funds were ever transferred from Pakistan for these assets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021