NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
06 Oct 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (October 5, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
403,190,495            218,457,922        17,349,788,269          9,840,594,696
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)   2,333,905,907     (1,857,986,112)        475,919,795
Local Individuals         12,894,758,481    (12,167,775,015)        726,983,465
Local Corporates           6,097,576,463     (7,300,479,725)    (1,202,903,260)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

