KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (October 5, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 403,190,495 218,457,922 17,349,788,269 9,840,594,696 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,333,905,907 (1,857,986,112) 475,919,795 Local Individuals 12,894,758,481 (12,167,775,015) 726,983,465 Local Corporates 6,097,576,463 (7,300,479,725) (1,202,903,260) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021