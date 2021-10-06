Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
06 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (October 5, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
403,190,495 218,457,922 17,349,788,269 9,840,594,696
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,333,905,907 (1,857,986,112) 475,919,795
Local Individuals 12,894,758,481 (12,167,775,015) 726,983,465
Local Corporates 6,097,576,463 (7,300,479,725) (1,202,903,260)
===============================================================================
