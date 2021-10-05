ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
I do not own any offshore company, says Moonis Elahi

BR Web Desk 05 Oct 2021

In response to his name being published in the Pandora Papers, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that he does not own any offshore company and nor does he have any assets that are undeclared.

"I do not own any offshore company nor do I have any assets which have not been declared," Elahi said in a tweet.

"I refute all assertions to the contrary."

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) "unveiled" its Pandora Papers.

The exposé named Elahi among others as those with alleged links to offshore companies.

The report says Elahi, a key political ally of Imran Khan, purportedly planned to put the proceeds from an allegedly corrupt business deal into a secret trust, concealing them from Pakistan's tax authorities. Elahi did not respond to ICIJ's repeated requests for comment, added the report.

Pandora Papers: All those named will be answerable, says Fawad

On Monday, a family spokesman told ICIJ's media partners that, "due to political victimisation misleading interpretations and data have been circulated in files for nefarious reasons." The spokesman added that the family's assets "are declared as per applicable law".

Meanwhile, Elahi's response comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan established a high-level cell under an inspection commission to probe people named in the leaks.

'Links' to offshore companies: Tarin, Moonis, others named in Pandora Papers

The Pandora Papers is said to be based on more than 11.9 million confidential files from 14 offshore services firms leaked to the ICIJ, and shared with 150 news organisations around the world.

