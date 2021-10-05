ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee falls from two-month top but stocks underpin

  • December arabica coffee fell 1.7% to $1.9705 per lb
  • December New York cocoa fell 1% to $2,726 a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.3% to 19.75 cents per lb
Reuters Updated 05 Oct 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Tuesday after scaling a two-month peak in the previous session, though continuing declines in exchange stocks kept losses in check.

New York cocoa retreated from Monday's 10-month high while raw sugar edged up.

Coffee

December arabica coffee fell 1.7% to $1.9705 per lb at 1122 GMT, having hit a two-month high of $2.0685 on Monday.

ICE exchange stocks are at their lowest since late May, data showed, underpinning coffee in the face of forecasts for ample rains to reach top producer Brazil's coffee areas in the coming days.

Arabica prices are not far off multi-year highs hit in July after drought and frosts in Brazil.

November robusta coffee fell 0.8% to $2,133 a tonne.

Raw sugar prices edge higher, arabica coffee weakens

Cocoa

December New York cocoa fell 1% to $2,726 a tonne after touching a 10-month high of $2,792 on Monday.

Heavy rains have triggered an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in some of top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions.

December London cocoa fell 0.4% to 1,890 pounds a tonne.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.3% to 19.75 cents per lb.

Risk sentiment recovered somewhat in the wider financial markets, helping sugar.

Dealers noted that sugar has repeatedly failed to break out of its recent range, with fund long liquidation meaning it could test the bottom of the range in the near term.

December white sugar rose 0.9% to $507 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price Arabica coffee prices cocoa producer coffee producer sugar producer

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee falls from two-month top but stocks underpin

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pakistan owes peace, stability to the selfless devotion of army officers: COAS

Some girls return to high school in Afghan province

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

Maryam moves IHC for annulment of Avenfield case verdict

Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Police baton-charge, arrest doctors protesting outside PMC in Islamabad

Q1 trade deficit widens 100.6pc

Read more stories