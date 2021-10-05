Poland central bank says it could buy 100 tons of gold in 2022

WARSAW: Poland's central bank could buy another 100 tons of gold for its reserves in 2022, the head of the bank said on Tuesday.

"In order to further increase Poland's financial security, we will continue the current policy, we will certainly strive to increase our gold holdings," Adam Glapinski told website Strefa Biznesu.

"The scale and pace of purchases will depend, inter alia, on the dynamics of changes in official reserve assets and current market conditions. I initially assume that I will propose to buy a further 100 tons in 2022."

In September Glapinski said the central bank had more than 230 tons of gold and planned to expand its reserves.