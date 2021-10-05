ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FFBL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FNEL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
GGGL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.02%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.15%)
BR30 22,863 Decreased By ▼ -93.44 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,935 Decreased By ▼ -109.56 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,647 Decreased By ▼ -36.73 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021
Poland central bank says it could buy 100 tons of gold in 2022

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

WARSAW: Poland's central bank could buy another 100 tons of gold for its reserves in 2022, the head of the bank said on Tuesday.

"In order to further increase Poland's financial security, we will continue the current policy, we will certainly strive to increase our gold holdings," Adam Glapinski told website Strefa Biznesu.

"The scale and pace of purchases will depend, inter alia, on the dynamics of changes in official reserve assets and current market conditions. I initially assume that I will propose to buy a further 100 tons in 2022."

In September Glapinski said the central bank had more than 230 tons of gold and planned to expand its reserves.

Poland's central bank Adam Glapinski

