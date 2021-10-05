Hong Kong stocks fall further at open

ANL
22.02
Increased By
▲ 0.57 (2.66%)
ASC
15.20
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
ASL
21.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP
8.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO
8.04
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FCCL
17.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.44 (-2.49%)
FFBL
22.81
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFL
15.77
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
FNEL
8.79
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (3.29%)
GGGL
19.66
Increased By
▲ 1.06 (5.7%)
GGL
40.64
Increased By
▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL
6.12
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL
21.05
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO
35.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL
3.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL
2.53
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF
34.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.90 (-2.56%)
NETSOL
133.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE
5.20
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (5.48%)
PAEL
29.30
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
PIBTL
9.00
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER
6.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL
17.60
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PTC
9.40
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK
1.53
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP
46.96
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE
19.96
Increased By
▲ 0.63 (3.26%)
TRG
165.50
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
UNITY
32.88
Increased By
▲ 0.83 (2.59%)
WTL
2.93
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
Comments