Students move SHC against MDCAT

KARACHI: Several students on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the recently conducted Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) across the country. The petitioners stated that there were multiple irregularities in the test for admission in medical and dental colleges.

The future of students is at stake, they added and cited the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the medical tribunal and others as official respondents in the petition. Students across the country have been holding protest demonstrations demanding that the test be conducted again to ensure "transparency and merit".

