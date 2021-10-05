ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Covid-19 positivity ratio further declines in Punjab

Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The overall Corona positivity rate in the province has further declined to 2.32 percent, as out of 19,699 Covid-19 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 477 fresh virus cases and 13 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 433,287 and death toll to 12,682.

This is for the first time since July 27 this year, when the Punjab has reported less than 500 fresh infections in a single day. With the recovery of 990 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 404,790. On the other hand, as many as 1,760 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1177249.

Moreover, the corona vaccination drive is underway across the province. A large number of people are thronging vaccination centres to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The markets in the provincial metropolis are flooded by the people but Corona SOPs are not being fully implemented, as neither social distancing nor masks are being worn by the visitors. Likewise, in public parks, the visitors are not wearing masks; however, guards on duty are available to force the people to wear masks.

