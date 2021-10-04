ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Proposal to charge private channels for live telecast of Parliament proceedings finalised

  • In meeting of Senate Standing Committee, information minister says idea is to make PTV sustainable
APP | BR Web Desk 04 Oct 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that a proposal has been finalised that seeks to charge private television channels for a live telecast of the Parliament proceedings aired on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), reported APP.

The proposal is aimed at making the PTV sustainable through income generation, Fawad told a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, presided over by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Rules approved by Cabinet: Social media companies could face Rs500m penalty for ‘unlawful’ conten

Fawad cited the example of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that charges for its licence. According to the BBC website, a standard TV licence is currently £159.

"Some channels of PTV are already operational under public-private partnership and producing positive results," he said, citing the example of PTV Home that generated a profit of over Rs1 billion by outsourcing 26 dramas that were purchased at an amount of over Rs180 million, according to the information minister.

About PTV Sports, Fawad said it was earning up to Rs500 million per year before opting for the public-private partnership. "The profit this year reached Rs800 million after the partnership."

"PTV Sports’ stream would be transformed into HD within the next three months," he added.

To a query, the minister said PTV Parliament would continue showing proceedings if both houses were in session by shifting live streaming of one of them to the YouTube channel.

Govt bringing PMDA to deal with issue of fake news: Fawad

A dedicated channel of PTV for kids would also be launched soon, he said.

"Within the next six to eight months, a sustainable model of human resource management would be in place in the PTV," he said, adding the management was striving to hire highly qualified professionals.

The minister said PTV had earned a profit amounting to Rs1.3 billion this year.

Meanwhile, Fawad said PTV was giving due coverage to opposition leaders of both the houses including Shehbaz Sharif, a statement that came in response to criticism that the government was using PTV to its advantage by not covering the opposition.

About the proposal of increasing the TV fee from Rs35 to Rs100, the minister said he himself had rejected the idea of further burdening the taxpayers. “I want the channel to run affairs on its own,” he added.

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

In case of waiver of the TV fee, he said the streaming of PTV channels in seven languages might come to halt.

Meanwhile, the minister urged opposition parties to evolve consensus on tightening media laws so that fake news could be dealt with in an effective way. "The maximum propaganda of fake news is against politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen," he added.

Faisal Javed PTV Imran Khan Fawad Chaudary PTV News BBC News

Comments

1000 characters

Proposal to charge private channels for live telecast of Parliament proceedings finalised

Kamyab Pakistan Programme launch: PM says govt taking measures to curb inflation

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users: Downdetector.com

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

Swedish cartoonist who drew blasphemous sketches killed in car crash

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

Read more stories