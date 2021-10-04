ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Oct 04, 2021
Life & Style

Kanwal Ahmed, founder of Facebook group Soul Sisters Pakistan, featured in Dubai Expo 2020

  • Ahmed hosts and produces a digital talk show centred around providing a safe space for women to tell their stories
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Oct 2021

Kanwal Ahmed, the founder of women’s Facebook group Soul Sisters Pakistan, has been featured by Cartier at the Women’s Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020.

Dubbed as the “Pakistani Oprah”, Ahmed hosts and produces a digital talk show titled Conversations with Kanwal, which is centred around providing a safe space for women to tell their stories and is currently on its third season.

“I’m honoured to be representing my country on a platform that features some of the most inspiring women from across the globe,” wrote Ahmed on Instagram in a post thanking her fans and viewers.

Ahmed founded Soul Sisters Pakistan in 2013, a private women-only Facebook group intended as a safe space to discuss culturally taboo issues and share advice. In 2018, she was selected for the Facebook Community Leadership Program, which selected 115 community leaders from Around the world a chance to develop their leadership skills and work with Facebook to develop their platforms further. She added: “I just want to thank YOU for being there through my journey of Conversations with Kanwal. You believed in me when no one else did. You applauded my show when traditional ratings said there was no scope for it. You had my back when no one wanted to sponsor it and you crowdfunded for it.”

“Thank you for having my back and for always pushing me forward. I love you all. Look where we are now.”

