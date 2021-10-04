ANL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.63%)
ASC 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 21.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 20.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.32%)
KAPCO 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 132.20 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
TELE 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
TRG 163.27 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.11%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 17.61 (0.37%)
BR30 22,823 Increased By ▲ 261.83 (1.16%)
KSE100 44,942 Increased By ▲ 69.88 (0.16%)
KSE30 17,640 Increased By ▲ 31.89 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England's Morgan confident of ending batting slump in IPL Oct

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is concerned over his lack of runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament but the England batsman said he is confident of scripting a comeback.

Morgan has scored a total of 111 runs in 13 matches in the IPL this season, with an average of a lowly 11.10.

The 35-year-old's recent batting woes have also raised concerns over his form ahead of the World Cup, where he will lead England, who face defending champions West Indies in their opening match on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

"I am short of runs in this phase of the tournament, the whole tournament in general," Morgan said after Sunday's six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which boosted their playoffs chances.

"I am very lucky to be in a position where I have been through stages like this in my career.

"I think the longer you go without contributing a significant score, the closer you are to actually contributing. And that's coming from experience."

A win in their final game on Thursday should steer Kolkata into the playoffs, where they will join Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore.

England IPL Eoin Morgan Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

1000 characters

England's Morgan confident of ending batting slump in IPL Oct

'Links' to offshore companies: Tarin, Moonis, others named in Pandora Papers

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

SC dismisses petition seeking contempt proceedings against NAB chief

Jordanian King Abdullah's property abroad not a secret, privately funded

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

Read more stories