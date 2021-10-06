Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum was appointed as director-general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), replacing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has now been appointed corps commander Peshawar, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as quarter master general, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander.

Lt Gen Hameed was appointed as the director-general of DG ISI in 2019, replacing Lieutenant General Munir.

The ISPR added that Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi corps commander, while Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University.

Major General Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed as the army's adjutant general, the ISPR said.

As per the ISPR, the new DG ISI was commissioned in the Light Anti Tank Battalion of Punjab Regiment, and has also been on command on both the western border and LOC besides his long service in Balochistan.

Lt Gen Anjum has also been Chief of Staff of 5 Corps, and his last assignment was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. General Anjum, who holds a Master's degree from King’s College London and NDU Islamabad, has vast experience of command in conventional as well as sub conventional threat environments, the statement added.