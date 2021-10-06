ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

  • In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as quarter master general, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Oct 2021

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum was appointed as director-general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), replacing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has now been appointed corps commander Peshawar, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as quarter master general, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander.

Lt Gen Hameed was appointed as the director-general of DG ISI in 2019, replacing Lieutenant General Munir.

The ISPR added that Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi corps commander, while Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University.

Major General Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed as the army's adjutant general, the ISPR said.

As per the ISPR, the new DG ISI was commissioned in the Light Anti Tank Battalion of Punjab Regiment, and has also been on command on both the western border and LOC besides his long service in Balochistan.

Lt Gen Anjum has also been Chief of Staff of 5 Corps, and his last assignment was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. General Anjum, who holds a Master's degree from King’s College London and NDU Islamabad, has vast experience of command in conventional as well as sub conventional threat environments, the statement added.

ISPR ISI General Faiz Hameed Nadeem Anjum Corps Commander Peshawar

Comments

1000 characters

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories