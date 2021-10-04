ANL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.81%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TRG 161.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,694 Decreased By ▼ -12.1 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,531 Decreased By ▼ -30.66 (-0.14%)
KSE100 44,760 Decreased By ▼ -111.71 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,544 Decreased By ▼ -63.97 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Hong Kong shares fall as investors jittery, Evergrande suspends trading

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

Hong Kong shares dropped on Monday, dragged by healthcare stocks, but investors were closely watching beleaguered developer China Evergrande, whose shares were suspended ahead of an announcement about a major transaction.

** The Hang Seng Index fell 2.25% to 24,022.64, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.43% to 8,514.21.

** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

** Embattled developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction.

Hong Kong shares open lower

** Shares in Evergrande's electric vehicle unit rose 10.6%.

** Property stocks fell but performed better than the broader market. The property sub-index dropped 0.43% and the mainland property sub-index lost 0.14%, while some developers' shares lost ground, such as Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd which fell 5.85%.

** A sub-index tracking healthcare stocks lost 4.74%.

** Market sentiment in Hong Kong is very fragile at the moment and the market is quick to any signs of bad news," said Dickie Wong, executive director for research at Kingston Securities.

** Wong attributed the fall in healthcare stocks to news the Merck & Co had developed an experimental antiviral pill that could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.95%.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index

