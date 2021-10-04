ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JGBs gain

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday as concerns about supply disruptions and the fate of a US stimulus package hit risk assets and after the Bank of Japan refrained from reducing its bond purchases for the quarter.

Japanese shares tumbled to one-month lows on mounting fears about supply chain disruptions worldwide and following a delay in a US Congressional vote on the Biden Administration's flagship spending bills.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Thursday it made no changes in the amount of Japanese government bonds it will purchase in October-December from the previous quarter, a small surprise given some investors had expected it to trim its buying.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.20 point to 151.57, marking the biggest gains since July 5. The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.0 basis points to 0.045% while the 20-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.420%.

Bank of Japan Japanese government bond bond prices JGBs gain

Comments

Comments are closed.

JGBs gain

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Read more stories