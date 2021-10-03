ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
OICCI clarification

03 Oct 2021

KARACHI: This is apropos a news item titled “Point of sales systems: Businesspeople seek ‘amnesty scheme’ for Tier-1 retailers” carried by Business Recorder in its issue of September 29, 2021.

The OICCI did not suggest the FBR or issuance of an amnesty for Tier-1 retailers but this issue did come under discussion at a meeting with LTO officials in their meeting on September, 28, 2021. OICCI has always supported the Government in its efforts to broaden the tax base and has consistently suggested the ways of doing that, including installation of cash registers, e-invoicing, and incentivizing businesses to do business with registered taxpayers only.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

