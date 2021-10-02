ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
LCCI office-bearers assume charge

LAHORE: New office-bearers of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry have assumed the charge of their ...
Recorder Report 02 Oct 2021

LAHORE: New office-bearers of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry have assumed the charge of their offices and set their targets including policy advocacy, early resolution of the issues being faced by the business community, exploring new export markets for Pakistani merchandise, trade with neighboring countries and strengthening of SME sector.

Newly elected LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Attiq defined their priorities at the Annual General Meeting of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Earlier, the Election Commission announced formal results of the LCCI elections for the year 2021-22.

LCCI outgoing President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former LCCI Presidents Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari, Abdul Basit, Tahir Javed Malik, former Senior Vice Presidents Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Amjad Ali Jawa, former Vice Presidents Kashif Anwar, Zeshan Khalil, Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol and a large number of representatives of trade and industry Associations were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

