Kamal condemns hike in LPG and petrol prices

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaim Khani while condemning the worst rise in prices of petroleum products and LPG twice in a month, said that the rise in prices are not only unacceptable but also an anti public move forcing the nation towards civil disobedience.

In a statement issued from Pakistan House, Anis Kaim Khani said that Imran Khan's tsunami was eradicating the poor instead of poverty. The present government which is the epitome of incompetence and bad governance is trying to hide its continuous failures by making the lives of ordinary people miserable. The effects of the government's wrong decisions are affecting the economy. The economic wheel is jammed due to rising business costs due to recent successive increases.

He said millions of people have been unemployed in the country and like previous governments, the present government has made shallow promises and claims to provide relief to the people in petroleum products and other basic necessities, but the policy of simultaneous increase in the prices of petroleum products and LPG has led to inflation, unemployment and this grim situation has caused great anxiety among the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021