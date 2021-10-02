KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 1, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 308,904,889 173,369,094 10,441,636,877 5,956,120,951 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 897,665,794 (1,547,615,938) (649,950,143) Local Individuals 9,166,820,658 (8,757,932,351) 408,888,307 Local Corporates 4,408,403,640 (4,167,341,803) 241,061,836 ===============================================================================

