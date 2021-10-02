Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
02 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 1, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
308,904,889 173,369,094 10,441,636,877 5,956,120,951
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 897,665,794 (1,547,615,938) (649,950,143)
Local Individuals 9,166,820,658 (8,757,932,351) 408,888,307
Local Corporates 4,408,403,640 (4,167,341,803) 241,061,836
===============================================================================
