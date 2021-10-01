Bitcoin jumps 9% to touch 12-day high

LONDON: Bitcoin extended gains on Friday, climbing over 9% in late morning trade to $47,800, its highest level in 12 days.

The largest cryptocurrency was last up 7.9% at $47,263, which if maintained would be its largest one-day jump since mid-June.

Smaller coins ether and XRP, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were up 7% and 5% respectively.

Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities in London, cited spiking volumes on crypto derivatives exchanges as a possible driver for the moves. Derivatives trading often influences spot prices in bitcoin markets.