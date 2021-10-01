Annual Development Programme: Rs188bn out of Rs560bn utilised by Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Punjab government has utilized Rs 188 billion out of Rs 560 billion allocated for Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2020-21

This was disclosed by Secretary Planning and Development Mujahid Sherdil in a meeting to review the portfolio of Punjab’s development schemes and status of ADP regarding allocated budget, releases, and utilization.

Secretary P&D, Mujhahid Sherdil, told the participants that against 4,676 un-approved schemes at the beginning of the fiscal year 4,276 schemes have been approved.

Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal emphasized all the departments to continue efforts in their respective sectors to make sure the proper utilization of public funds. By implementing an effective monitoring system for timely utilization of funds is mandatory for all Departments for achieving targets of ADP 2021-22 in time.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting on Punjab Government’s Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22.

It was briefed that as per instructions in last reviews by Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab and Finance Minister, all administrative departments & finance department need to ensure immediate placement of released funds at the spending level after removing all barriers.

Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed that slow placement of funds at the spending level and utilization of funds must be expedited. He further said that P&D Board would continue to hold three Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) meetings, weekly, to speed up the process of schemes’ approval. To ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timeliness notified by the CM Punjab should be followed in letter and spirit.

A strategic quality control procedure needs to be put in place by the administrative departments to ensure quality work Chairman P&D Board added.

The factors causing delaying and narrowing the process of ADP implementation must be highlighted and sorted out on urgent basis.

