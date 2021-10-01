ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chip shortage shuts Opel plant in Germany

AFP 01 Oct 2021

FRANKFURT: Opel will close one of its plants in Germany until the “start of 2022” as a global chip shortage holds back production, a spokesman for the carmaker said Thursday.

The auto industry found itself “in an exceptional situation due to the continuing pandemic and the worldwide shortage of semiconductors,” the spokesman said.

“In this demanding situation, Stellantis plans to adjust its production,” the spokesperson said, referring to Opel’s parent company.

The factory in Eisenach, in central Germany, will stop production from next week and “start again at the beginning of 2022, to the extent the supply chain situation allows.”

Employees at the factory in Eisenach will be furloughed, while the plant is closed.

Like other countries, Germany is struggling with shortages of key raw materials including plastics, steel and timber.

The country’s vital auto industry has been particularly hard hit by the scarcity in semiconductors, a crucial component in both conventional and electric vehicles, forcing carmakers to trim production.

Earlier this year, Germany’s biggest car manufacturer Volkswagen limited production at its main plant in Wolfsburg, while the same Opel plant in Eisenach also saw a stoppage in August.

In all, an estimated 7.7 million vehicles will not be produced this year as a result of components lacking, research by the Alix Partners consultancy suggested, estimating the loss in revenue at 210 billion euros ($243.5 billion).

Rising demand in electronic goods and the pandemic which disrupted trade have contributed to the shortfall in components.

carmaker electric vehicles global chip shortage electronic goods

Comments

Comments are closed.

Chip shortage shuts Opel plant in Germany

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

Income tax return filing deadline extended till 15th

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Steps taken to increase capacity of ‘IRIS’ system

LPG prices hit new peak

Wheat-urea import tenders approved by ECC

Read more stories