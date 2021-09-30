ANL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.49%)
ASC 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.51%)
FCCL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FFBL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GGL 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.9%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
KAPCO 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.82%)
NETSOL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.32%)
PACE 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.76%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.6%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.03%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.62%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.85%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares struggle but on track for fifth monthly gain

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were on course for a fifth straight monthly rise even as markets struggled in a tight range on Thursday with energy stocks negating gains in public sector banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.13% to 17,688.1 by 0502 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.07% lower at 59,369.68.

Indian stocks were trying to stabilise after two straight sessions of corrections, said Siddharth Sedani, senior VP and head of equity sales at Anand Rathi Financial Services.

The market could remain volatile and move in a tight range in the absence of triggers until the corporate earnings season begins, he added.

Indian equities have gained more than 3% so far this month as accommodative monetary policy and easing COVID-19 restrictions kept investor sentiment underpinned.

However, concerns about a global economic recovery, heightened expectations of tighter US monetary policy, and risks from a power crunch in China and a possible default by debt-laden China Evergrande checked the advance of equities towards the end of the month.

Public sector banks advanced about 3%, driven by a 16% surge in Indian Overseas Bank after the country's central bank took it out of the prompt corrective action framework over an improvement in its financial profile.

Real estate stocks rose about 1%, with Oberoi Realty jumping 3.6% to lead gains on the sub-index.

Energy stocks declined after three straight sessions of gains, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp dropping 1.7% to be among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Media stocks were lower, with takeover target Zee Entertainment falling 1% a day after its top shareholders approached the country's company law tribunal asking the company to hold an extraordinary general meeting.

Indian shares blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares struggle but on track for fifth monthly gain

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

Cabinet approves contract manufacturing for pharma sector, says Razak Dawood

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Read more stories