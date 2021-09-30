Hong Kong edges lower at open

ANL
19.40
Increased By
▲ 1.23 (6.77%)
ASC
14.01
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL
21.00
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP
8.09
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO
8.04
Increased By
▲ 0.42 (5.51%)
FCCL
17.23
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FFBL
22.50
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FFL
14.89
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FNEL
6.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL
16.26
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GGL
35.73
Decreased By
▼ -1.41 (-3.8%)
HUMNL
5.90
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL
18.05
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
KAPCO
34.99
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
KEL
3.34
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
MDTL
2.40
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF
34.60
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (2.82%)
NETSOL
123.50
Increased By
▲ 2.80 (2.32%)
PACE
4.80
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL
27.30
Increased By
▲ 0.43 (1.6%)
PIBTL
8.71
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
POWER
6.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL
16.50
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC
9.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SILK
1.50
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
45.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
TELE
17.59
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
TRG
160.00
Increased By
▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY
30.80
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.88%)
WTL
2.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
Comments