Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday directed Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue to generously grant extensions in filing of income tax returns in all cases of hardship of any nature, as the last date for return filing would not be extended beyond September 30, 2021.

The board has taken the decision to facilitate those applicants who would apply for extensions in filing of income tax returns after the deadline of September 30th.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Wednesday on the “Intimation Regarding Last Date of Filing of Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2021”.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Board has decided that the last date of filing of returns i.e. September 30, 2021 will not be extended for individuals, Association of Persons (AoPs), and companies, which are required to file income tax returns by the due date.

However, simultaneously provisions of section 119 (1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 stipulate that a “person required to furnish a tax return under section 114... may apply, in writing to the Commissioner for an extension of time to furnish the return”.

Thus, while it is important that the date of filing of tax returns for Tax Year 2021, being September 30, 2021, is retained as the final date for the purpose, it is absolutely necessary that Commissioners generously grant extensions in all cases of hardship of any nature.

In order to render the entire process of filing for extension and granting of time to taxpayers for filing of tax returns, IRIS is being modified to make it facilitative and less time-consuming.

The Chief Commissioners, both in terms of administrative responsibilities as well as legal powers vested in them under Section 119(4) ibid, are required to be fully vigilant and ensure that no requests for extensions remain unattended in their jurisdiction.

The FBR added that every Inland Revenue field formation should ensure implementation of guidelines in respect of manual returns contained in Boards earlier letter.

