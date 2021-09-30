Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 31.12.2021 1510% Interim Cash Dividend (#) 22.09.2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 31.12.2021 70% Interim Cash Dividend (#) 28.09.2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited Preference 31.12.2021 2.7% Interim Cash Dividend (#) 28.09.2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 31.12.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 22.09.2021
Engro Powergen Limited 31.12.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 29.09.2021
Qadirpur Century Paper
& Board Mills Limited 30.06.2021 15% Final Cash Dividend 29.09.2021
Colgate Palmolive
(Pakistan) Limited 30.06.2021 240% Final Cash Dividend 29.09.2021
Habib Bank Limited 31.12.2021 17.5% Interim Cash Dividend 28.09.2021
==============================================================================================
Indication: (#) Please note that the inadvertaly type of Bonus Shares instead of Cash Dividend in Announcement Sheet on September 28,2021.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.