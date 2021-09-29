ANL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.09%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
ASL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.07%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.38%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.62%)
FCCL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.86%)
FFBL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.07%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.66%)
FNEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
GGGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.93%)
GGL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.3%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.35%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.68%)
KAPCO 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5%)
MLCF 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.39%)
NETSOL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.47%)
PACE 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.8%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-7.44%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
POWER 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.06%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.5%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-3.7%)
TELE 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.95%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-6.43%)
UNITY 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-6.98%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,615 Decreased By ▼ -128.66 (-2.71%)
BR30 21,989 Decreased By ▼ -982.25 (-4.28%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -1051.94 (-2.32%)
KSE30 17,378 Decreased By ▼ -458.8 (-2.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Indian shares open lower on banking and tech losses

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, moving further away from record highs scaled last week, as banking and technology stocks extended falls.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.51% to 17,657.95 by 0344 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.62% to 59,296.54.

Broader negative sentiment also weighed as economic uncertainties ahead of a scheduled tightening of US monetary policy and deepening concerns over persistent inflation sent US Treasury yields soaring.

Tech stocks fell for a third straight session, with Infosys Ltd dropping 1.7% to lead losses on the Nifty 50.

Banks also extended falls to slide 0.9%, with ICICI Bank losing 1.4% to lead losses on the sub-index.

Shares in broader Asia were also lower, as doubts about the pace of global economic recovery re-emerged and the risk of a default by China Evergrande persisted.

