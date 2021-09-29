ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.85%)
Palm oil falls on cheaper crude, US soyoil

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, erasing gains from the previous session, as they tracked weakness in crude oil and US soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 40 ringgit, or 0.9%, to 4,414 ringgit ($1,054.22) a tonne by midday, after jumping 1.2% on Tuesday.

"Prices were dragged by a fall in crude and soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Crude oil prices fell for the second straight day on Wednesday as doubts re-emerged over demand, with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise worldwide and gasoline shortages in some regions. CBOT soybean oil, meanwhile, fell 0.4%.

Palm reverses losses on costlier crude oil, up over 1%

Cheaper crude oil makes palm a less attractive feedstock for biofuels.

The palm oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.3%, although its soybean rose 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

