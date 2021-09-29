Afghan failure: Mazari rebukes US for introducing bill targeting Pakistan

KARACHI: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has warned that Pakistan will be made to “pay heavy price” for being an ally of the United States in its ‘war on terror’ as a bill has been introduced in the US Senate seeking sanctions against the Taliban after chaotic Western forces withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

“So again Pak will be made to pay heavy price 4 being an ally of US in its “War on Terror” as a Bill is introduced in US Senate in aftermath of the US’s chaotic Afghan withdrawal followed by collapse of ANA [Afghan National Army] & Ashraf Ghani’s flight to UAE,” she said in a series of tweets on her official handle on Tuesday.

Mazari said that Pakistan is being scapegoated for the US and its allies’ failures in Afghanistan who she said during 20 years of presence failed to establish any stable governance structure.

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

“This was never our war; we suffered 80000 casualties, a decimated economy, over 450 drone attacks by our US ally.”

The minister went on to say that it is time for those powers who were present in Afghanistan to look to their own failures instead of targeting Pakistan which has already paid a heavy price for supporting the US-led forces war in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021