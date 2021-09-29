ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021
Business & Finance

Probe into Cyber attack on FBR website: FTO summons Secy Revenue Div, PRAL CEO and FBR Member (IT)

Recorder Report 29 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has summoned Secretary Revenue Division; CEO, Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), and the FBR Member (IT) for Wednesday (29 Sept) in an investigation into the matter of cyber attack on the FBR website and the hacking of confidential/classified data of the FBR web-portal.

Sources told this correspondence that a notice has been issued to the secretary Revenue Division; CEO, PRAL and the FBR Member (IT) for fixation of hearing on September 29, 2021 at the FTO Headquarters, Islamabad.

According to details, a tax lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, filed a public interest complaint against the FBR/PRAL key position holders, former chairman FBR and member (IT), former member (IT) and CEO PRAL, contending that either the FBR/PRAL official (principal custodian of taxpayer confidential/classified financial record/data) are professionally incapable of protecting the secrecy of Pakistan's taxpayers' record or this debacle is the result of the connivance of the PRAL employees.

The FTO ordered an investigation into the matter of cyber attack on the FBR website and hacking of confidential/classified data.

Complainant advocate states, "It can cause significant economic damages including ongoing crucial CPEC activities."

The FTO notice stated: "The FBR is the largest database that carries information on trillions of rupees transactions, details of wealth and income and expenditures of its citizens. It also has detail about their various personal and business transactions due to various types of withholding taxes that are being deducted on these transactions."

Recently, the FBR has succumbed to a cyber attack and its officer website, the IRIS system and other critical tools remained non-functional.

Thus, confidential/classified data of the FBR web-portal has been hacked/attacked by hackers/blackmailers, bringing down all the official websites operated by the FBR/PRAL and exposing taxpayers' confidential data.

The petitioner accused that the incident revealed that either FBR/PRAL officials (custodian of taxpayer confidential/classified record) were professionally incapable of protecting the secrecy of Pakistan's taxpayers' record or this debacle is the result of connivance of the PRAL employees, it has been accused.

Cyber attacks on key data websites, data, and data centres, pose a threat that can undermine the security capabilities of a state. It can cause significant economic damages, the FTO notice concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Waheed Shahzad Butt PRAL Federal Tax Ombudsman Revenue Division

