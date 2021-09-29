Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
29 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
450,209,192 245,267,327 16,743,955,071 9,264,517,572
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 901,476,411 (1,957,629,213) (1,056,152,801)
Local Individuals 12,929,126,509 (11,920,872,749) 1,008,253,760
Local Corporates 6,735,356,337 (6,687,457,295) 47,899,041
