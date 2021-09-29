KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 450,209,192 245,267,327 16,743,955,071 9,264,517,572 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 901,476,411 (1,957,629,213) (1,056,152,801) Local Individuals 12,929,126,509 (11,920,872,749) 1,008,253,760 Local Corporates 6,735,356,337 (6,687,457,295) 47,899,041 ===============================================================================

