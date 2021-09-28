ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's national flag returns from historic space journey

  • Pakistan and China's flags were sent to outer space to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties
BR Web Desk | APP 28 Sep 2021

A Pakistani national flag that was carried into outer space on a Chinese mission was handed to the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing at a special ceremony held at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

The national flags of Pakistan and China were sent by China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) to outer space to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Zhao Xiaojin, Secretary of the China Academy of Space Technology, Hao Chun, Director General of China Manned Space Agency, Yang Liwei, Deputy Chief Designer of China Manned Space Program, and leading scientists and experts.

The flags were sent aboard Long March-2F carrier rocket on June 17, 2021 and returned via Shenzhou-12, China’s manned spacecraft after staying in space for three months.

Shnezhou-12 space mission carried three Chinese astronauts to space for building Tiangong, a Chinese space station which is expected to be completed next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Haque congratulated CMSA, CAST and other Chinese research institutions for the successful manned space mission.

He said that the space journey of national flags of two countries was a special demonstration of a unique friendship between Pakistan and China and a befitting way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties. He added that the two nations were engaged in the regular transfer of technology and the exchange of experts and delegations to deepen cooperation in the fields of space exploration and discovery.

He expressed confidence that China and Pakistan would further build on their cooperation in space exploration in the future for joint benefit and experience sharing.

Islamabad Beijing China's space agency China Pakistan relations Pakistan space agency

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's national flag returns from historic space journey

Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats

A new low for Pakistan's rupee

FM Qureshi meets British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Afghan army collapse 'took us all by surprise,' US defense secretary

KSE-100 companies: Earnings jump 56% year-on-year, register record high

Bulls return as KSE-100 breaks losing streak, gains 457 points

Pakistan to expand vaccination drive, threshold lowered to age 12

Impression about acquittal of Shehbaz, his son from British court is incorrect: SAPM Akbar

China shares end higher as investors welcome central bank's assurances

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi, parts of Sindh to receive heavy rainfall

Read more stories