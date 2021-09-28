Pakistan's national flag returns from historic space journey

A Pakistani national flag that was carried into outer space on a Chinese mission was handed to the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing at a special ceremony held at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

The national flags of Pakistan and China were sent by China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) to outer space to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Zhao Xiaojin, Secretary of the China Academy of Space Technology, Hao Chun, Director General of China Manned Space Agency, Yang Liwei, Deputy Chief Designer of China Manned Space Program, and leading scientists and experts.

The flags were sent aboard Long March-2F carrier rocket on June 17, 2021 and returned via Shenzhou-12, China’s manned spacecraft after staying in space for three months.

Shnezhou-12 space mission carried three Chinese astronauts to space for building Tiangong, a Chinese space station which is expected to be completed next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Haque congratulated CMSA, CAST and other Chinese research institutions for the successful manned space mission.

He said that the space journey of national flags of two countries was a special demonstration of a unique friendship between Pakistan and China and a befitting way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties. He added that the two nations were engaged in the regular transfer of technology and the exchange of experts and delegations to deepen cooperation in the fields of space exploration and discovery.

He expressed confidence that China and Pakistan would further build on their cooperation in space exploration in the future for joint benefit and experience sharing.