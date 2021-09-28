ANL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
ASC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
ASL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.78%)
FCCL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
FFBL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.79%)
GGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.06%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.37%)
JSCL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
KAPCO 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.74%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.57%)
NETSOL 119.92 Increased By ▲ 7.32 (6.5%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.98%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
POWER 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.66%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.17%)
SILK 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.09%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.65 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.73%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.4%)
WTL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.9%)
BR100 4,701 Increased By ▲ 24.2 (0.52%)
BR30 22,422 Increased By ▲ 372.72 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,021 Increased By ▲ 203.44 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,735 Increased By ▲ 92.38 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

  • Information minister regrets system established in Punjab and Sindh in the past were not fully empowered as the funds were not transferred to them
BR Web Desk 28 Sep 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that an empowered Local Government (LG) system is essential to addressing the problems being faced by the people at the grassroots level, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a National Conference on the Future of Local Government in Islamabad on Tuesday, Fawad said that the LG is a futuristic system and also a demand of the Constitution. "Every person having political sagacity should endeavour for the establishment of the LG system," he stated.

The minister regretted that the LG systems established in Punjab and Sindh in the past were not fully empowered as the funds were not transferred to them.

Govt will soon implement new LG system in the country, says Farrukh Habib

Fawad pointed out that under the 18th Amendment, powers were devolved to the provinces but these were not further transferred to the local bodies. He said the local bodies are important to improve the governance system.

ECP urges provinces to hold LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also repeatedly urged provinces and federal government to play their critical role in holding elections but no one has shown any enthusiasm to hold the LG polls and are using delaying tactics in this regard.

Earlier this year, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suggested to the ECP to hold local government elections this year. Punjab recommended September while KP recommended October.

However, later, both provinces backtracked citing the alarming spread of coronavirus across the country.

SC orders restoration of LG system

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the restoration of local government institutions in the province after declaring their dissolution as unconstitutional.

A three-judge SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had taken up a petition moved by Asad Ali Khan through his counsel Mohammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada challenging the dissolution of the local government (LG) institutions with a plea that the elected members were entitled to complete their constitutional term that will expire on December 31, 2021.

LG system implementation imperative for Karachi: Farogh

In light of the SC verdict, the PML-N demanded the government to restore the local government in the province.

The PML-N lawmakers warned the PTI-led government against committing contempt of court by not restoring the local government. They said 58,000 elected representatives of the people were inactive for the last two years as the government had neither introduced a new local body system nor did it allow the previous one to work.

funds local bodies LG system international conference Chaudhry Fawad addressing problems

Comments

1000 characters

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Read more stories