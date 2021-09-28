ANL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.72%)
ASC 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.89%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.78%)
FCCL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
FFBL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.85%)
GGL 38.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.04%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.74%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.15%)
NETSOL 119.26 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.91%)
PACE 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.41%)
PAEL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
POWER 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.42%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.17%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 46.58 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.26%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.60 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.7%)
UNITY 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.21%)
WTL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.9%)
BR100 4,698 Increased By ▲ 21.59 (0.46%)
BR30 22,377 Increased By ▲ 328.06 (1.49%)
KSE100 45,023 Increased By ▲ 205.51 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By ▲ 95.77 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares struggle as tech negates energy gains

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian equities struggled for direction on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks countered losses in tech and real estate shares, with concerns about the fate of China Evergrande also weighing on broader market sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.09% at 17,870.3 by 0458 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.01% to 60,074.51.

It is an "intermittent, healthy pause in a buyer's market," said Ajit Mishra, Vice President of Research at Religare Broking.

Indian shares have gained about 4% this month, hitting record highs on ample liquidity and hopes of a vigorous economic recovery from pandemic troughs.

Trading was slightly volatile on Tuesday, with the Nifty volatility index surging 2.5% in morning trade.

Volatility could continue as the festive and the earnings seasons kick in, Mishra said.

Energy stocks rose more than 2% to hit a record high. Indian Oil Corp climbed over 2% and was among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50.

Metal stocks advanced 1.4%, driven by a 4.8% jump in Coal India.

Tech stocks dropped more than 1% after Monday's 2.9% slump. HCL Technologies fell nearly 2% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.

Real estate stocks snapped five straight sessions of gains to drop more than 2%, with Oberoi Realty sliding over 5% to lead losses on the sub-index.

Broader Asian markets were trading lower as risks of a default by debt-laden property giant China Evergrande took centre stage again.

blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Indian equities

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares struggle as tech negates energy gains

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Read more stories