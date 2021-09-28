ANL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.13%)
ASC 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.47%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
BYCO 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.97%)
FCCL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
FFBL 22.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
FNEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.71%)
GGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.53%)
JSCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 117.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.04%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.06%)
PAEL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.52%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.48%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.08%)
WTL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.35%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 26.06 (0.56%)
BR30 22,310 Increased By ▲ 260.98 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,023 Increased By ▲ 205.54 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By ▲ 100.08 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Australia shares track Wall Street lower; gold loses shine

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Australian shares fell on Tuesday as technology stocks tracked the overnight plunge in Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index, while a firmer US dollar pushed domestic gold stocks to their lowest level in 1-1/2 years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.62% at 7,338.50 points, as of 0100 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.57% higher on Monday.

Tech stocks dived 2.2% and extended losses to a third day after tracking Wall Street's Nadaq Composite Index lower with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities.

Megaport fell 3.3% to lead losses in the tech index, followed by Appen that dropped 3.4%.

Sector heavyweight Afterpay fell as much as 0.8% to hit a near one-week low and was on track for a second consecutive session of losses.

Gold stocks dived as much as 3.1% to their lowest level since March 2020 after a stronger dollar and elevated US Treasury yields made bullion less appealing for holders of other currencies.

Gold miners Ora Banda Mining and Evolution Mining slid 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively, to lead losses in the index.

The metals and mining index was down 1.4% after prices of industrial metals fell as power curbs in top consumer China continued to hit demand.

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group fell between 1.1% and 2.1%.

Energy stocks bucked the trend to gain up to 3.2%, hitting their highest level in more than two months on firmer oil prices.

Beach Energy rose 7.3% to lead gains in the index while sector heavyweights Whitehaven Coal and Woodside Petroleum were up 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Financials climbed 0.4% with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.2% and 2%.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.6% at 30,054.01 points versus the previous session's close of 30,240.06 points.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% at 13,221.30 points.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index tech stocks

