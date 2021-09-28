Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ticked higher at the start of trade Tuesday but investors were keeping a cautious watch over developments in the debt crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.47 percent, or 114.22 points, to 24,323.00.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 4.94 points, to 3,577.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.31 percent, or 7.54 points, to 2,399.02.