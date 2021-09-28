ANL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.68%)
Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

  • The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.47 percent, or 114.22 points, to 24,323.00
AFP 28 Sep 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ticked higher at the start of trade Tuesday but investors were keeping a cautious watch over developments in the debt crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.47 percent, or 114.22 points, to 24,323.00.

Hong Kong shares start with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 4.94 points, to 3,577.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.31 percent, or 7.54 points, to 2,399.02.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

