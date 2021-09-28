Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, is likely to approve payment of Rs 131 billion, 40 per cent of the total amount payable to 11 Independent Power Producers (IPPs of 2002 policy), import of 50,000 tons of sugar and Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP).

The KPP has been streamlined in consultation with stakeholders to disburse micro-credit for uplifting marginalized segments of society. KPP has five components namely (i) Kamyab Karobar (ii) Kamyab Kissan (iii) Naya Pakistan low-cost housing (iv) Kamyab Hunarmand and (v) Sehatmand Pakistan.

Under the first three components, micro-loans shall be disbursed amongst eligible persons registered with Ehsaas Data through National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) who have family income of up to Rs.50,000 per month.

As per revised framework of KPP, selection of Wholesale Lenders (Banks) will be through competitive bidding in line with PPRA rules. The Micro Finance Providers (MFPs) will be selected by the wholesale lenders. The Government will provide two guarantees (i) 10% first loss guarantee to MFPs and (ii) 50% guarantee to Wholesale Lenders (WLs) on pari-passu/ risk-sharing basis.

The Cabinet will also discuss refineries policy in the light discussions held in the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) headed by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. SAPM on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar has already resigned after developing differences with the government's energy related team.

The Cabinet will approve disbursement of salaries to PSM employees for the FY/2021-22 to the employees on monthly basis till implementation of the complete human resource retrenchment plan .

The Cabinet is expected to approve over 600 amendments in existing laws, rules and procedures' The amendments have been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Cases(CCLC).

The Cabinet will discuss other economic issues of the country including unprecedented devaluation of Pak Rupee.

The situation of Afghanistan and its economic woes with specific reference to trade in Pak Rupees is also expected to be discussed.

Ministry of Aviation will give briefing/ presentation on Rule 68 (Obstacle Limitation Surface) of CAA Rules and height clearance of services International Hotel including, Aviation Policy, its implementation status, highlighting any deviation ( if made) and the reasons thereof.

Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz is expected to brief the Cabinet on interaction with Election Commission of Pakistan on EVM machines and I-voting.

Other agenda items to be discussed by the Cabinet are as follows ;(i) transfer of Telephone Industry of Pakistan (TIP) to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation ( NRTC);(ii) National Action Plan for business and human rights (NAP-BHR);(iii) streamlining of visa regime;(iv) extradition of accused Abdul Qadir Ahsan from Pakistan to UK;(v) resignation of Mahmood Baqi Moulvi as a member from the Board of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and nomination of Saud Azim Hashmi as his replacement for the remainder period ;(vi) promulgation of Ordinance to rectify the affairs of Pakistan Nursing Council;(vii) approval of maximum retail prices of 34 originator brands of drugs recommended by DPC in compliance of the Supreme Court order of June 29, 2020 ;(viii) humanitarian assistance to Indonesia to fight against Covid-19 pandemic ;(ix) reconstitution of Board of Directors (BoDs) of Power Infrastructure Technology Company (PITC) ;(x) legislation on Ruet-E-Hilal;(xi) ratification of the decisions of the ECC taken on September 23, 2021;(xii) ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on September 9, 2021 and ;(xiii) ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) in its meeting held on September 13, 2021 and September 17, 2021.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) may submit winter gas shedding plan for consideration and approval of the Cabinet.

