Miraj Gul made NTC MD

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Miraj Gul as Managing Director, National Telecommunication Corporation, MP-1 scale, under the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommuni-cation.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Gul was appointed on contract basis for a period of three years. Gul, was serving as acting MD NTC for the last couple of months.

He had also served as chief technology officer (CTO) in the organisation. The federal cabinet, over a month ago, had formally given approval for the appointment of Gul as Managing Director NTC.

