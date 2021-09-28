ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Miraj Gul made NTC MD

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Miraj Gul as Managing Director, National Telecommunication Corporation, MP-1 scale, under the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommuni-cation.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Gul was appointed on contract basis for a period of three years. Gul, was serving as acting MD NTC for the last couple of months.

He had also served as chief technology officer (CTO) in the organisation. The federal cabinet, over a month ago, had formally given approval for the appointment of Gul as Managing Director NTC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government Federal Cabinet National Telecommunication Corporation

Comments

1000 characters

Miraj Gul made NTC MD

US successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon

Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan

US State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India

China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

Will have to keep political differences aside for Karachi: PM Imran

ICC's new prosecutor wants to focus on Taliban, IS-K in Afghan probe

UK's National Crime Agency restores bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, son

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

KSE-100 stages late recovery, but still ends 256 points lower

Read more stories