Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the British Pakistani community to play its role in bringing to light the human rights and humanitarian abuses in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a statement issued by Foreign Office stated on Monday.

Talking to the British Pakistani leaders from Kashmir in London, Qureshi apprised them of the steps being taken by Pakistan to advance the Kashmir cause, and raise awareness about the humanitarian and human rights situation in the occupied territory.

The FM said that Pakistan has recently compiled a dossier detailing over 3,000 war crimes committed by the Indian occupation forces which are based on credible international sources.

HR violations in IIOJ&K: Qureshi presents dossier to UNSG

He also lauded the recent debate in the British Parliament, laying bare the Indian atrocities.

He assured the leadership that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris’ just struggle for self-determination till the realisation of their inalienable right in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

During the 76th session of the UNGA, the FM also presented the dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres containing details of the widespread human rights violations in IIOJK. The meeting took place at the UN headquarters in New York.

At UN, Pakistan hits back at Indian claims, reiterates Kashmir not 'internal matter'

Apprising the UN chief of the dire situation in IIOJK, the foreign minister said the unilateral Indian measures taken in the disputed territory are a threat to regional and international peace and security.

India, he said, is busy changing the demographics of Kashmir, ignoring UNSC resolutions and international law.

The foreign minister urged Guterres to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions, the withdrawal of illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019, and the right of Kashmiris to their legitimate rights.